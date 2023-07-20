Melco Style Presents: The 2023 Black Pearl Diamond Restaurant Tour Continues with Third and Fourth Joint Ride Dinners in September and October

Melco Group’s “Melco Style” Presents: 2023 Black Pearl Diamond Restaurant Tour Banquet continues with its third and fourth joint ride dinners set to take place in September and October. Following the success of the first two gala dinners held in June and July, Melco Group is excited to announce the next two rare four-hand events. The first event, titled “Elegant Diamond Huafahui”, will take place on September 23 and 24 at Morpheus Hotel, City of Dreams. Feng Ya Kitchen from Morpheus Hotel will partner with Shenzhen’s Organic Neighbor to present a five-course dinner combining Scandinavian-style French cuisine with “farm to table” Chinese cuisine. The regular price for this dinner is MOP 1,688 per person.

Moving on to the fourth chapter of the tour banquet series, the “Hefeng Diamond Extreme Banquet” will be hosted by Altira Macau on October 28 and 29. This event will feature Tianzheng from Altira Macau and Takakura‧Modern Kappo from Beijing. Head Chef Takenoguchi Noguchi from Tianzheng and Executive Chef Nagase Tatsuya from Takakura will join forces to present a six-course dinner showcasing seasonal ingredients delivered directly from Japan. The regular price for this dinner is MOP 2,488 per person.

With the successful conclusion of the second chapter of the tour banquet series, titled “Food and Treasure”, guests enjoyed a six-course menu carefully crafted by the executive chefs of Yue Longxuan and Xizhouxuan. The menu combined classic signature dishes and new hidden gems from these two renowned restaurants, highlighting the unique tastes of Cantonese and Huaiyang cuisine.

The “Melco Style” Presents: 2023 Black Pearl Diamond Restaurant Tour Banquet is supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office. It aims to bring a total of ten delicacies from 2023 to 2024, inviting various Black Pearl Diamond restaurants from mainland China to collaborate with renowned restaurants in Macau, such as City of Dreams, Studio City, and Altira. This collaboration allows guests to discover and savor special cuisines from all over China, while further promoting Macau’s reputation as a UNESCO “Creative City of Gastronomy” and solidifying its status as a top dining destination.

Tickets for the third and fourth joint ride dinners will go on sale on July 26, and members of the “Melco Style” WeChat will enjoy an exclusive 10% discount. For more information and reservations, interested individuals can visit the City of Dreams and Altira Macau websites or call the respective numbers provided.

The remaining six four-hand feasts in the tour series are scheduled to take place in early 2024, with more details to be announced at a later date.

