Chuxia Yuka Shares Insights on ‘Dragon 7 Gaiden Heroes: No Name’ in Exclusive Interview

Sega Co., Ltd. has just released an exciting interview video of the highly anticipated game software “Dragon 7 Gaiden Heroes: No Name”. The video features an interview with Ms. Chuxia Yuka, who plays the role of “Akame” in Sotenbori Manshiya, sharing her thoughts on participating in the game.

In the interview, Chuxia Yuka discusses how she signed up for the selection process of the hotel lady role in “Dragon 7 Gaiden”. She also talks about the episode where she was invited to perform the role of “Red Eye” and shares her impressions of the character she portrays. As a player herself, Chuxia Yuka expresses her love for the “Dragon Among Men” series, making her participation in the game even more special.

“Akame” is introduced as an underground representative who possesses extensive knowledge of the inside and outside world of Sotenbori. Known as the House of Everything in Cangtianbori, her character plays a crucial role in the game.

The game, “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Heroes Unknown”, is set to release on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam). The official release date is scheduled for November 9, 2023. The standard edition of the game is priced at NT$1190 / HK$298.

This action-adventure game, developed by Sega Co., Ltd., has yet to be reviewed by critics. Players can expect an immersive and thrilling experience as they embark on a journey in the world of “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden Heroes: No Name”.

Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting the release of the game and are excited to see Chuxia Yuka’s portrayal of “Akame”. With her enthusiasm for the series, players can anticipate an incredible performance from this talented actress.

The interview video can be found on Sega’s official YouTube channel, where fans can get a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes world of “Dragon 7 Gaiden Heroes: No Name” and Chuxia Yuka’s involvement in the game.

