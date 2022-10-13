Home Entertainment Huang Xuan and Zhang Hanyu’s powerful interpretation of the movie “Moscow Action” of the confrontation between police and bandits is officially completed jqknews
2022-10-13 08:54:09 Source: Shijiazhuang News Network

(Reporter Zhang Xiaojuan) A few days ago, the movie “Moscow Action” starring Andy Lau was officially completed, directed by Qiu Litao, co-produced by Han Sanping and Andy Lau, starring Huang Xuan and Zhang Hanyu.

The film is adapted from the “Sino-Russian Train Robbery”, which shocked both China and foreign countries. It tells the story of the Chinese police’s transnational arrest of criminals after the incident. As a new chapter in the “action series”, the film has attracted much attention both inside and outside the industry since its launch. When filming on location, fans often watch and interact with the main creators. During the filming period, the film is even more popular on various social media platforms.

The film officially released a set of finalized photos and a finalized special. In the special edition, there are everything from flying cars, gun battles, chases and explosions, showing the temperament of a blockbuster. The three actors each have their own strengths: Andy Lau’s retro suit did not change his unrestrained character; Zhang Hanyu shot domineeringly in a black leather jacket; Huang Xuan’s face was dark and fierce – the next second, the three of them sang old songs on the set, which made people smile. This is just the tip of the iceberg revealed in just a few dozen seconds of video, and more exciting things will be left to the audience to experience for themselves when the film is released. It is reported that “Moscow Action” has entered the post-production stage and is expected to be released in 2023.

