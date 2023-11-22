Melissa Barrera Fired from Scream Saga for Middle East Comments

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, who recently made a name for herself in the Scream horror film saga, has been fired from the upcoming seventh installment of the franchise. The decision comes after Barrera allegedly made comments about the situation in the Middle East that were considered pro-Palestinian.

Barrera, who played the protagonist Sam in the most recent installments of the Scream saga, faced backlash over her Instagram post where she, along with other artists, called for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel. The actress also expressed support for her Jewish friends and acknowledged the pain and fear they are experiencing.

These comments prompted the studio to remove Barrera from the upcoming film. The decision has left fans wondering how the absence of her character will be justified in the seventh installment, which is currently in production.

The actress, who has not commented on her departure from the film, previously starred in the fifth and sixth installments of the saga, alongside Jenna Ortega. Both actresses achieved great success in theaters, leading to a renewal of the franchise for a seventh part. The film also features original cast members Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell, who have been part of the Scream saga since its inception in 1996.

Following Barrera’s departure, the film is set to be directed by a new director. It remains to be seen how the absence of the important character played by Barrera will be addressed in the upcoming film.

Share this: Facebook

X

