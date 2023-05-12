Home » Memes exploded due to inflation of 8.4% in April
Memes exploded due to inflation of 8.4% in April

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported that The cost of living rose 8.4% in April and in the last twelve months it accumulated a rise of 108.8%the highest level in 30 years.

The agency indicated thatto rise in the price of food and drinks has already exceeded double digits, upon reaching the 10,1%.

He data exceeds all projections made by private consultantsand explains the concern expressed by President Alberto Fernández.

Once you know thes April figures for inflation in the country, began to appear the memes of the users in the social networks, with different manifestations.

April inflation memes of 8.4%


