Memes exploded due to inflation of 8.4% in April

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported that The cost of living rose 8.4% in April and in the last twelve months it accumulated a rise of 108.8%the highest level in 30 years.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The agency indicated thatto rise in the price of food and drinks has already exceeded double digits, upon reaching the 10,1%.

He data exceeds all projections made by private consultantsand explains the concern expressed by President Alberto Fernández.

Once you know thes April figures for inflation in the country, began to appear the memes of the users in the social networks, with different manifestations.

April inflation memes of 8.4%

#inflation 2019 APRIL (3.4%)

MAYO (3,1%).

JUNE ( 2.7 %)

JULIO (2,2%)

AUGUST ❤ 70% OF THE COUNTRY VOTES PERONISM ❤ #inflation 2023

APRIL (8.4%) pic.twitter.com/arTL5ry6Kn — ProfesorAlverto (@ProfesorAlverto) May 12, 2023

Do RT quoted with #RenunciationMass ! let’s do it TT Artificial intelligence found out about the 8.4% inflation in April and thus imagined Sergio Massa. pic.twitter.com/tCrTbJ99dp — La 🅱️ugs 🅱️unny / Meme Factory (@LaBugsBunny2023) May 12, 2023

A complete success for the management of Sergio Tomás Massa as Minister of Economy

Quiet April inflation 8.4%.

And this one is going to run for the Frente de Todos? He has no face, no shame, no dignity. pic.twitter.com/d5N4zfc0xu — SilviOk 🇦🇷 #BoletaÚnicaDePapel #FichaLimpia (@SaltoLaTermica) May 12, 2023

Inflation in April was 8.4%. With this data, the accumulated figure in 2023 is 32%, with a rise in food of 10.1% this month and 41.11% so far this year. pic.twitter.com/6Kw9mNJGOe — LLC Finance (@larilopezcalvo) May 12, 2023

Indec. Inflation April: 8.4%🔥🔥

Massa trying to control inflation 👇 pic.twitter.com/QgGEbNyWqO — Rosario🦋🇦🇷 (@rosariob11) May 12, 2023



