Memorializing Wong Ka Kui: A Documentary Chronicles the Passion and Devotion of Fans

Title: Flash Mob and Documentary Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Wong Ka Kui’s Passing

Subtitle: Music lovers pay tribute to the legendary Hong Kong rock band Beyond and its late frontman

GUANGZHOU, China – The streets of Guangzhou were filled with the iconic songs of Beyond, a renowned Hong Kong rock band, on the evening of June 28th. Passersby were drawn to the melodies of classic hits like “Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies,” “Glorious Years,” and “No More Hesitation.” The impromptu performance, organized by grassroots singers, aimed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Wong Ka Kui’s passing and honor his profound impact on music lovers.

The highlight of the flash mob was the harmonious rendition of “I’m not afraid if someday there’s only you and me,” a heartfelt lyric from “Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies.” Singers from different age groups and professions came together to express their nostalgia for Wong Ka Kui and his music, while celebrating their own unwavering perseverance in life.

Meanwhile, a recently released documentary series has been receiving widespread acclaim for capturing the personal stories of Wong Ka Kui’s fans. To mark the 30th anniversary of his passing, popular Chinese social network Kwai collaborated with post-millennial documentary creator “@Li Wawa” on the Kwai platform to produce the series titled “I’m not afraid if someday there’s only you and me.” The documentary features interviews with four musicians deeply influenced by Wong Ka Kui, who also developed a bond through their participation in its production.

One of the featured musicians is Ye Xiaoyang, known as “@Construction Site Guitar God” on Kwai platform. Being a fan for 33 years, Ye finds solace in performing Wong Ka Kui’s songs during his off-hours from his construction job. A few years ago, one of his performances of “Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies” went viral, earning him tens of thousands of likes.

Another musician interviewed for the documentary is Wang Weikai, also known as “@Swinging Boy” on Kwai platform. His striking resemblance to Wong Ka Kui in appearance has garnered attention from fans and audiences.

The documentary also showcases the talent of 67-year-old Grandma Yang from Guangxi province, who skillfully plays the drums. Encouraged by her son’s admiration for Wong Ka Kui, Grandma Yang fell in love with the drums and began practicing Wong’s songs.

Lastly, the post-2000s college band “@Nameless207” on Kwai platform represents a new generation of fans who share a collective passion for Wong Ka Kui’s music. Despite not having been born when Wong Ka Kui passed away, these young individuals remain committed to pursuing their dreams as a band.

Director Li Wawa, who is also a member of the post-2000s generation, successfully captures the fervent passion for life and unwavering devotion to ideals shared by Wong Ka Kui’s fans across four generations. Li rose from obscurity to create a compelling short video series titled “Experience One Hundred Lives” and her latest work, “I’m not afraid if someday there’s only you and me,” delves into the perspective of the post-2000s generation.

Wong Ka Kui’s music continues to resonate with people from all walks of life, transcending generations. His legacy lives on through the heartfelt performances and inspiring stories showcased in the flash mob and documentary.

