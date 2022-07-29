Meng Meiqi will hold the Summer Qiyu online concert on July 29. Online ticket sales are now open. Those who want to watch it, don’t miss it. So how much is the Meng Meiqi concert ticket price? Let me introduce it to you, let’s take a look.

How much is the ticket price of Meng Meiqi’s concert

1. Introduction of fares

Package 1: 127RMB

1080P Blu-ray viewing

Package 2: 227RMB

1080P Blu-ray viewing

Concert Live Audio Collection CD

2. Meng Meiqi

In April 2018, he participated in the youth growth program “Creation 101” of the Tencent video girl group, and made his debut with the first place in the C position and became a member of the limited group Rocket Girls 101; on July 26, the movie “Xihong” was released with Rocket Girls 101. The episode “Calories” of “The Richest Man in the City”; on August 2, it was selected into the Forbes China “30 Elites Under 30” music list;

The above is the introduction of the relevant content about the ticket price of Meng Meiqi’s concert, I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

