Mercosul Biennial Announces Raphael Fonseca as Chief Curator for Next Edition

Latin American art is preparing for another edition of the Mercosul Biennial, the last announcement was the name of the chief curator of the 14th edition, bringing great expectations for the event, which will take place in September 2024 in Porto Alegre.

Rafael Fonseca. Image: raphaelfonseca.net

Raphael Fonseca, aged just 34, is already a renowned actor on the art circuit. Curator of modern and contemporary Latin American art at the Denver Art Museum, he was chosen to lead the exhibition’s curatorship. Beside him, acting as joint curators, are Tiago Sant’Ana, from Bahia, and Yina Jiménez Suriel, from the Dominican Republic. The team promises to bring a dynamic and innovative approach to the Biennial, with an emphasis on creating connections with audiences and deepening ties with Latin America.

For more than two decades, the Mercosul Biennial has been one of the most important artistic events in Latin America, especially in southern countries, establishing itself as a cultural landmark in Porto Alegre. Throughout its history, the Bienal has boosted the region’s art scene, connecting artists, thinkers and art lovers from different parts of the globe. Now, under the leadership of Raphael Fonseca, the Bienal is preparing for its next edition, with the expectation of reinforcing its cultural relevance and social impact.

One of the main innovations of this edition is the creation of an exhibition circuit in several institutional spaces in Porto Alegre and its surroundings. This circuit will provide the public with the opportunity to appreciate works of art in different cultural contexts, while inviting visitors to understand the rich dynamics of the city. The proposal is to bring art to the heart of the community, establishing a closer and more open dialogue between artists, the public and the city.

The curatorial team for this 14th edition is the youngest in the history of the Mercosul Biennial, and its members are specialists in the contemporary field, using it as a research base to seek relationships and exchanges between artists from different generations and geographies of the Global South . This approach heralds a fresh and updated perspective for the Biennial, reflecting the diverse voices and expressions of contemporary Latin American art.

In addition, the Mercosul Biennial will be curated by Public Programs, in charge of the experienced curators Anna Mattos and Marina Feldens. This initiative aims to create projects that connect deeply with the local community of Porto Alegre, expanding visitors’ understanding and participation in artistic manifestations. The inclusion of the educational sector, led by artist Andrea Hygino and Rio Grande do Sul Michele Ziegt, is another demonstration of the biennial’s commitment to promoting art as a tool for education and social transformation.

Right row: Fernanda Medeiros, Michele Ziegt, Marina Feldens, James Santo Ana, Andrea Hygino, Raphael Fonseca, Anna Mattos, Yina Jimenez Suriel. Image: Thiele Elissa

It should be noted that, although the concept has not yet been presented, the youth and expertise of the curatorial team bring the promise of an updated Mercosul Biennial in tune with contemporary expressions of Latin American art, consolidating the Mercosul Biennial as a of the most important artistic events in the region.

