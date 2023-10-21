Meryl Streep Receives Prestigious Award as Separation from Husband of 45 Years is Confirmed

Meryl Streep, renowned actress, was recently honored with the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts. However, amidst the celebrations, it was revealed that Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have been living separate lives for over six years. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the actress.

The information regarding their separation was first reported by digital media outlet “Page Six”. The spokesperson further elaborated on the situation, stating that while they will always care for each other, Streep and Gummer have chosen different paths in life.

Despite their separation, the couple was seen together at a public event during the 2018 Oscars. Throughout their 45-year-long marriage, they have raised four children together: singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, actresses Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.

On Friday, Streep received the Princess of Asturias Award in the Arts category. The recognition highlighted her commitment to choosing works that are inspiring and exemplary narratives. In her acceptance speech, Streep emphasized the importance of empathy, describing it as a shared gift that allows people to connect with characters who may be different from themselves.

Streep, who holds the record for the most Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, emphasized that empathy is the essence of an actor’s talent and serves as a bridge between them and the characters they portray.

While the news of Streep and Gummer’s separation may come as a surprise to many fans, it is clear that both individuals will continue to pursue their respective paths while maintaining mutual support and care.