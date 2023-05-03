Home » Messi and Cristiano head the list of the 10 highest paid athletes of the year according to Forbes
Messi and Cristiano head the list of the 10 highest paid athletes of the year according to Forbes

Magazine Forbes announced this Tuesday, May 2, the select list of the highest paid athletes in the course of the year 2023 and the amounts collected, according to the American media, set a historical record compared to the period of 2018. The ten athletes, among whom it is worth mentioning Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Kylian Mbappecollected between all around US$ 1,110 million. “Middle Eastern money flowing into golf and soccer makes sports stars earn more than ever,” the list makers wrote.

Ronaldo It turned out to be the leader of the ranking of millionaire athletes. The Portuguese star was selected for his “estimated collection of US$ 136 millionincluding $46 million of his gaming salary and bonuses and $90 million from endorsements, appearances, license income and other business deals”as detailed on the official Forbes site.

Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr. Photo: NA
Lionel Messi. Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi was positioned in second place, with a sum of US$ 130 milliondivided equally between the income generated on and off the field of play.

The Flea “has a long list of lucrative sponsorships, including Adidas, Budweiser and PepsiCo. Only your agreement with Partnersa blockchain-based fan platform, pays him approximately $20 million a year,” they pointed out on the US magazine site.

“And the opportunities should keep coming after he led Argentina to a World Cup victory in December. He also launched an investment firm called Play Time in October,” they added.

Kylian Mbappe. Photo: Prensa PSG

Kylian Mbappe not far behind: the superstar from France flaunts US$ 100 million in 2023 and “has the highest playing salary in all of football.”

The rest of the list is completed with prominent figures from basketball, boxing and golf.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers forward.

One by one, the 10 millionaire athletes of 2023

“The biggest surprise of 2023 may be the inclusion of the two golfers,” announced Forbes, referring to Dustin Johnson y Phil Mickelson.

From highest to lowest grossing, the ranking of the 10 highest paid athletes selected by Forbes in the last edition is detailed below.

(1) Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Portugal) USD 136 million.

(2) Lionel Messi (Soccer, Argentina), USD 130 million.

(3) Kylian Mbappe (Soccer, France), USD 120 million.

(4) LeBron James (Basketball, United States), USD 119.5 million.

(5) Canelo Alvarez(Boxing, Mexico), USD 110 million.

(6) Dustin Johnson (Golf, United States), USD 107 million.

(7) Phil Mickelson (Golf, United States), USD 106 million.

(8) Stephen Curry (Basketball, United States), USD 100.4 million.

(9) Roger Federer (Tennis, Switzerland), USD 95.1 million.

(10) Kevin Durant (Basketball, United States, USD) 89.1 million.

