Messi has already signed a contract and today they will present him with a mega-party

The day came. Lionel Messi signed his contract with Inter Miami and was presented on social networks with a video, in which he posed with the number 10 jersey of the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise. “Yes, guys, see you in Miami”, is the phrase from Rosario, after whistling the well-known song “Muchachos” that the Albiceleste fans sang at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In a spectacular video, to the rhythm of the musical theme that revolutionized the world, Messi begins to write his story at Inter Miami, after having left an eternal mark in Barcelona and his time in Paris Saint-Germain.

After an exhausting season, which included winning the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine National Team, the 36-year-old from Rosario enjoyed his vacations in the Bahamas and traveled to the United States, specifically to the state of Florida where he landed on Tuesday. Now, 48 hours later, he has already signed and became a reinforcement of the club founded by David Beckham.

Messi will once again be led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino, whom he knows well from Barcelona and the Albiceleste team, and his team debut is scheduled for Friday, July 21 in Fort Lauderdale against Cruz Azul from Mexico, within the framework of the Leagues Cup that brings together teams from the MLS and Mexican soccer.

The expectation is in Miami, but also in every part of the world that follows in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who will begin a new phase of his life in the United States MLS and will be presented today, starting at 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, with a great welcome titled “The Unveil” (the revelation). According to the statement sent by Inter Miami through its press office, “the event will feature entertainment, speeches on the field and more.” A show with the yankee imprint.

The Argentine’s great presentation will be a while before the Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama takes place. However, his presence could occur during halftime of the match. There is no schedule or anything official since Inter keeps what will happen in La Revelación under lock and key, where Abel Pintos, Londra, Tiago PZK, Camilo and Ozuna are probably some of the artists who will take the stage.

According to the club’s statement, subscribers will receive free tickets for the historic presentation. Information to register and how to access tickets has been emailed directly to this season’s ticket holders, who will need to complete the form to obtain their seats for the launch event.

