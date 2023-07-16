These Sony wireless headphones are at an all-time low on Amazon Italy

After the price collapse of the Sony WF-C500 earphones, let’s go back to talking about the Japanese brand for another interesting promotion on Amazon Italia and which involves, in this case, a real high quality headset, completely wireless and with noise cancellation.

We are talking about wireless headphones Sony WH-CH720Na discreetly made bluetooth model which, with the current 12% discount, reaches the minimum for the well-known eshop portal.

It is a model of good sound quality, with Active Noise Cancellation through Dual Noise Sensor technology, whose signal is then processed by the advanced Sony V1 processor, then adjusting the sound on 20 different levels.

Declared up to 35 hours of playback time and with support for fast charging, all with Operational Noise Cancellation. The headset is certified 360 Reality Audio for even more spatial sound and supports connection MultiPointwhile the Precise Voice Pickup technology uses beamforming microphones to pick up our voice and optimize it during conversations.

The price, on Amazon Italy, is currently 99 euros with Prime shipping included. The historic low for the new sold and shipped by Amazon and not even through third-party sellers has ever reached this low. You can find them in three colors: Black, White and Blue.

