MESSIAH – Announce “Christus Hypercubus” as upcoming album

The legendary Swiss death/thrashers MESSIAH are back with a new studio album! “Christus Hypercubus” will be released on all formats on March 1, 2024 via High Roller Records.

The follow-up to 2020’s highly acclaimed comeback album “Fracmont” promises harder and faster material with distinctive guitar parts and great arrangements and also features new band members Marcus Seebach (vocals) and VO Pulver (guitar), who add their own touches. A new wind is definitely blowing, but MESSIAH have lost none of their tried and tested trademarks from before.

MESSIAH’s founder and guitarist RB Brögi comments: “The combination of faith (CHRISTUS as a pseudonym) and tesseract (HYPERCUBUS) is a theoretical idea construct that possibly leads to an analogy musically, literary and visually of how the world is becoming more and more dense. Invisible (multidimensional tesseract) in which only humans live, due to their actions and a possible matrix error in the human evolutionary sequence. In the end there is no more space, only emptiness, infinitely compressed mass and time is displaced. This makes the question of ‘where from’, ‘why’ and ‘what for’ superfluous.”

Tracklist:

Sikhote Alin

Christus Hypercubus

Once Upon A Time… NOTHING

eed Sucker Romance

Centipede Bite

Please Do Not Disturb (While I’m Dying)

Soul Observatory

Acid Fish

The Venus Baroness I

The Venus Baroness II

Line-up:

Marcus Seebach – Vocals

R.B. Brögi – Guitars, Harmonies & Spoken Words

V.O. Pulver – Guitars

Patrick Hersche – Bass

Steve Karrer – Drums

Band-Links:

