General elections, 28 thousand 626 nomination papers have been submitted across the country

Islamabad: The Election Commission has released the statistics of nomination papers collected for elections across the country.

The Election Commission says that 28 thousand 626 nomination papers were collected across the country, a total of 7 thousand 713 nomination papers were collected for 266 constituencies of the National Assembly, 7 thousand 242 men and 471 women submitted nomination papers for general seats.

According to Election Commission, 13 thousand 823 candidates submitted nomination papers for Punjab Assembly, 3 thousand 464 candidates submitted nomination papers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 4 thousand 265 candidates submitted nomination papers for Sindh Assembly, 1 thousand 788 candidates submitted papers for Balochistan Assembly.

