Metalhead made a guitar with the skeleton of his deceased uncle and uses it in his shows

Metalhead made a guitar with the skeleton of his deceased uncle and uses it in his shows

In February 2021, and after not knowing what to do with the remains of his recently deceased beloved uncle Filip, metalhead Prince Midnight decided to make a guitar out of part of his family’s skeleton and showed the process on his social media.

“Process photo from when I first conceived my memorial for Uncle Filip, feeling how possible it would be to touch inside his ribcage. There was originally a thin, rusty rod between the sternum and the spine that I had to remove,” he explained in one of his Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prince Midnight (@princemidnightx)

“As many of you know, my uncle Filip was a huge metalhead and he was very influential to me growing up. Ever since I repatriated his remains, I’ve had trouble knowing what to do with them. I have decided that I am going to make Uncle Filip the first real human skeleton guitar so he can keep rocking forever,” he wrote years ago.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prince Midnight (@princemidnightx)

“Finished wiring the pickups and soldering all the connections. Thanks for the kind words! We all grieve differently and commemorate our loved ones in different ways and I’m glad this project has touched a few people. Filip will soon live again! ”, Was another of his messages.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prince Midnight (@princemidnightx)

“I have to go to Home Depot and get some cables. I appreciate all the support and suggestions, ”she said at another time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prince Midnight (@princemidnightx)

Photo: Instagram screenshot.

Prince Midnight takes the guitar made from his uncle’s skeleton on tour and even recorded a video clip with it. Although the news is several years old, from time to time it comes to light again and goes viral.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prince Midnight (@princemidnightx)

