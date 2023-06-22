Pending the definition of Kirchnerism, six formulas have already been made official for the PASO

Son hours of great expectation in Argentine politics. The deadline for presenting the electoral lists before the Justice expires on Saturday at midnight and in the ruling party they expect a political move from Kirchnerism that establishes which formula will deal with Daniel Scioli. However, outside of united for the homeland a large part of the spaces presented their pairings.

In the last few hours, a series of typical list-closing meetings emerged. One of those who went to the Senate-is presumed to meet with the vice president Cristina Kirchner– was the former chief of staff and former candidate for governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur. After a while there he would have met with the Minister of the Interior, Edward “Wado” of Peter.

In Kirchnerism there is a lot of secrecy and what is growing is the doubt about when a formula will be announced that will face the space of Alberto Fernandez and by what means the announcement will be made. The last time this happened, in 2019, it was Cristina herself who, through a video published on Twitter announced the formula that integrated her as vice and Fernández as president.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Peronist governors re-published a letter in which they insisted on the need for the space to bring a unity formula to the elections, something that can be taken as pressure on Scioli’s space, represented by the minister of Security, Hannibal Fernandezwho objected to the space Electoral Board the internal regulations for the PASO.

In JxC, waiting for Larreta

Together for Change was one of the main spaces that presented its first formula. Patricia Bullrich – Luis Petri, it’s her combination of the so-called “hard wing” of the opposition space.

Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The former president of the PRO chose to second her a member of the ranks of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) that has a little-known profile, but hard in terms of its political definitions, which are very close to the thought of the former Minister of Security of Mauricio Macri.

The one who has to move within the space is Horacio Rodriguez Larreta. Bullrich’s internal rival comes from leading a fierce fight with that sector of Together for Change, although in recent days there has been a photo of unity since Tuesday’s repression in Jujuy.

In Uspallata they are complex hours. There are those who speculate that the Buenos Aires president’s running mate would also be a radical: the governor from Jujuy, Gerardo Morales.

Milei, with Villarruel

La Libertad Avanza was the space that was advanced among the three most voted. The thing is Javier Miley He was the first to go out to communicate who his partner was to occupy the Vice Presidency in case he arrived at the Casa Rosada.

Victoria Villarruel was chosen. His bench partner in the Chamber of Deputies was announced in mid-May.

Javier Milei will go with Victoria Villarruel.

It is about a referent of the right who has a speech very close to the one used by Milei: she brings together in her speech positions against the rights of women and diversitiesexpressions against the communities of original peoples and, in general, against everything that means a claim of popular dye.

The left

On the side of the left, the Left Front and the Unity Workers (Fitu) also has its formula. It is made up of the lawyer for Human Rights and national deputy Myriam Bregmantogether with his peer Nicholas del Cañospace candidate in 2019.

Myriam Bregman with Nicolás del Caño, the formula that the left will dispute.

But that’s just one of the lists. The space made up of the Socialist Workers Party (PTS), the Socialist Left, the Workers Party (PO) and the Socialist Workers Movement (MST) also has as candidates Gabriel Solano and Vilma Ripoll.

The New MAS stayed out of the front and scored an alliance that will be presented in the Primaries without internal competition. The formula is integrated Manuela Castañeirawho comes from being a candidate in 2019, and Lucas Ruiza teacher from Neuquén.

Meanwhile, another of the formulas that has already been noted is that of the Libres del Sur party. The presidential candidate is jesus escobara 52-year-old engineer from Neuquén, who has been running as a candidate for vice president Marianella Lezama Hidan accountant from Santiago del Estero, a benchmark for the Mumalá space.

