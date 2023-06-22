The medium who helps in the search for Cecilia said that the young woman was “betrayed” and murdered

La medium Noelia Pace assured this Wednesday that Cecilia Strzyzowski “was killed” inside her husband’s family home and those responsible were Cesar Seine and his mother Marcela Acuna.

Pace, who helped the Police and Justice in various cases of crimes difficult to solve, remarked that she was contacted by relatives of the victim and then spoke with the mother, Gloria Romero.

“Cecilia told me that she did not leave that house alive, he tells me about his space and puts a man, who is César, and two women, one is the mother and the other a woman who collaborates as a cleaner. I see that she arrives deceived, she feels betrayed by her partner and there begins a struggle like when you scratch someone, that you get angry, that you want to break things, “Pace specified in statements to the program.”Police afternoons” by XLFM Radio.

Marcela Acuña and Cesar Sena. Photo: NA

The medium suggests that Cecilia would have been hanged

He also continued: “At that moment of her anger, he tries to hold her and calm her down and in that struggle he suffocates her. Cecilia shows me the exit, like she wanted to leave and he tries to stop her and he struggles and drowns her“.

“When I work in connection when a being hangs himself or is hanged It is very clear how I feel the pressure on my neck, but here the pressure makes me feel it in my chest. Like when someone leaves you dry, breathless, with something that hits your chest and then you continue to subdue it,” she said.

The scratches on César Sena’s neck: “He told us that he got them practicing jiu-jitsu”

Pace added that “then they hit her against something, but in a place further from the door, like in another room of the house and That final blow is not given by César but by the mother“.

“The arrival of the other woman occurs before Cecilia’s death, but it is to collaborate in the after,” said the woman.

Marcela Acuña retires from the Prosecutor’s Office. Photo: Telam

Referring to the motive for the crime, the medium, who is also a seer, explained that César Sena “misrepresents everythingnever told the truth and told her mother one thing, while Cecilia said another”.

“He couldn’t control everything because the lie was discovered. His mother wanted the relationship to end. We are in front of a person who was not in her right mind. None of them, but him mostly,” Pace said.

In this sense, he explained, according to an alleged communication with the victim, that Sena “marked a trip for her, the idea of ​​escaping and in reality there was nothing, because he deceived her by promising different trips and other things to keep her quiet in case he wanted to tell what was happening in that house” with the businesses that they carried out Emerenciano Seine and Acuna.

“The discussion occurs when she realizes that César betrays her.Because she made her family believe that they were no longer together and her family that everything was fine. In fact, they were separated, but not divorced,” she revealed.

“What was premeditated was to end the relationship, but everything got out of hand and then they had to act”he added.

The medium explained that “if you look carefully, you will see that there is no divorce, that some papers at the wrong time will attract attentionthat the divorce certificate was made at the wrong time when Cecilia was no longer there and that the objective was to go clearing the land to divert attention”.

He estimated that the defense of the Sena family “will weave strategies until César remains the only defendant, but they will look for an insanity” so that he is declared inimputable.

“For me she has an unreported pathology and an obsessive mother. But I also see that he has more blows and marks on his body, like three bruises, in the context of the struggle, beyond the wounds on his neck. This boy lied about his age, about his occupation and misrepresented situations,” he added.

In relation to the day of the crime, Pace indicated: “Two other men appear who helped this movement of the bodybut that they are no longer in the province and two other women, one who knows a lot but would not be listening to her and they do not take her statement accordingly and another does not dare to speak, that make her doubt what way to wear. She is related to Cesar’s mom.”

“They mark the pig shop, but it gives me two more plots of land and I marked them for Cecilia’s mother. I told him they were going to find something about water and they did. But they also look for mislead them with that of putting things in different places like the suitcase and clothes on the one hand and the pendant on the other. Cecilia tells me that they are putting it in different places. They are pulling and scattering on purpose to put it in a thousand places at once and nowhere,” she noted.

The victim’s relatives manage to recognize the cross-shaped pendant that was apparently found in the bed of the Tragadero River. Photo: Telam

Where they would have discarded Cecilia’s body, according to the medium

Regarding the places where they could discard parts of the victim’s body, he specified: “It gives me a piece of land that I noticed was muddy, wet, like something that was being assembled or prepared, but it is not water. It’s on two different grounds and they will find parts on the muddy ground and another on a remote ground that is between 10 and no more than 50 kilometers from the pig farm.”

About the role of Emerenciano Seinethe medium explained that it appears to her as “she was not in the place, but she does attend and determine how to attend to spread from one side to the other (the parts)”, while assuring that “remains will be found but not in its entirety”.

“There are other things that I told Cecilia’s mother,” said Pace, who considered that the arrival in Chaco of the lawyer Fernando Burlando to collaborate with the case “it will put a certain light on everything, because this sounds tedious, but there will be more searches and more raids” with positive results.

Finally, he pointed out that in the house where the crime took place “they did not raid it properly, because details were missing” and in this regard he revealed that Cecilia “marked that they return to the place.”

CA/ED

