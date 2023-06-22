VLC: New vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

As the BSI reports, vulnerabilities have been identified for VLC. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 21, 2023 to a security gap with several vulnerabilities for VLC that became known on July 27, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Open Source VLC and Ubuntu Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6180-1 (Status: 06/21/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for VLC – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

VLC Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

VLC Media Player is a program for playing multimedia files and network streams.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in VLC to perform an unspecified attack and create a denial of service condition.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2021-25801, CVE-2021-25802, CVE-2021-25803 und CVE-2021-25804.

Systems affected by the VLC vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Open Source VLC 3.0.11 (cpe:/a:videolan:vlc_media_player)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6180-1 vom 2023-06-21 (21.06.2023)

Debian Security Advisory DLA-2728 vom 2021-08-03 (04.08.2021)

VideoLAN Security Advisory vom 2021-07-26 (27.07.2021)

VideoLAN Security Advisory vom 2021-07-26 (27.07.2021)

VideoLAN Security Advisory vom 2021-07-26 (27.07.2021)

VideoLAN Security Advisory vom 2021-07-26 (27.07.2021)

VideoLAN Security Advisory vom 2021-07-26 (27.07.2021)

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for VLC. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/27/2021 – Initial version

08/04/2021 – Added new updates from Debian

06/21/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

