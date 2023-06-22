Mes, Giorgetti challenges Meloni. The wrath of the premier: “Here risks blowing everything up”

ROMA — Between Giorgia Meloni in Brussels, Giancarlo Giorgetti choose Europe. Even at the cost of challenging the Prime Minister and opening a fault in the heart of the executive. Because the Economy Minister is convinced that the ratification of the Save States requires a choice. He imagines it as a running train, he believes that Rome must decide which side to take. In short, it is a duty that cannot be evaded. Even at the cost of wresting with Palazzo Chigi.

There is an appendage that closes the first, heavy…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

