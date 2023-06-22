Dinno Kasalo killed himself Info

Dinno Kasalo committed suicide in a cottage near Konjic.

Source: Facebook, Dinno Kasalo

According to unofficial information, he was in a serious state of health, and allegedly was about to have both legs amputated.

He was a master of photography, the director of numerous documentaries and a great lover of nature. He was an editor and producer at BHRT.

As part of the series “Life and the rest”, which was one of the first documentary series produced by BHT1, Dino Kasalo recorded dozens of documentaries, and in his own words, of an undefined genre. His films were made in an artistic manner, and they won numerous awards at domestic and foreign festivals, writes Avaz.

He often spent his retirement days on the Prenj mountain, and committed suicide in a cottage near Konjic.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

