Code Orange – The Above

The rest of the world went into lockdown during the release week of “Underneath”. Code Orange but they were hardly bothered by it. They were among the first bands to hold livestream concerts and, after several successful gigs, they dedicated themselves to working on a successor. Countless notebooks were filled, and a real producer legend, Steve Albini, was hired. The fact that the sextet’s catchiest work to date was created under the master of the uncomfortable fits into the picture. And yet it is „The Above“ anything but simple or mass compatible.

Songs like “Take Shape” bridge the gap between rock radio and the joy of experimentation. A prominent guest was secured in Smashing Pumpkins mastermind Billy Corgan, while rock, metal and industrial collide all around – harsh, not always accessible, and yet magically attractive. “But A Dream…” is much more melodic, flirting with post-grunge and alternative, rising to become a powerful anthem and still seeming threatening, almost mystical in the verses. “Splinter The Soul” also has similar qualities, although much more melodic. Greetings from Sevendust, later things get rough with breakdowns galore.

And yet Code Orange remain true to their madness, see and listen to “Grooming My Replacement”. Core in excess, frontal attacks and uncomfortable gloom dissect everything. The same applies to “A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive”, which even flirts a little with the currently popular Nu-Core, while disturbing signals continually bombard the sometimes almost math-like action. “I Fly” chooses the happy medium – tough and yet anthemic, catchy and rough at the same time. The fact that two experimental, broken pieces like “Never Far Apart” and the title song frame this record and torpedo it with industrial vibes fits into the picture.

Don’t worry, the kids, who have grown up for a long time, haven’t recorded a radio record, but at the same time they appear to be more accessible and even more complex. The more prominent skirt track gets Code Orange very well, playing with light and shadow. “The Plague” opens a new chapter and takes a lot of the familiar with it. Even more extremes, even more experiments, rough neck blows and synthetically fueled rides make hearing and seeing disappear. The mix works better than ever and once again underlines the exceptional status of the US sextet, which is once again aiming for a big hit.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: September 29, 2023

Available via: Blue Grape Music

