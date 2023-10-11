Sony unveils the new console…

PS5 Slim is official: Sony surprisingly announces the new corrected PlayStation 5 version, with a new design and a lighter form to meet the needs of players.

PS5 Slim: when does it go down

The new PS5 Slim features a more compact design: the volume of the console is reduced by 30% and the weight by 18% compared to the basic model. We are therefore talking about 24% less weight compared to previous models. As for aesthetics, it has four separate cover panels, with the lower part remaining matte and the upper part glossy. The slim version also includes a horizontal stand, while a new vertical stand compatible with both PS5 models is available, sold separately.

The new Sony console features 1TB of storage for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. By purchasing the digital edition, with the slim model you can add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive. The console is scheduled to arrive in stores Novemberat the price of €549,99 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drives and €449,99 for the digital edition.

To meet the evolving needs of gamers, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that offers greater choice and flexibility. The same tech features that make the PS5 best for gaming are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage. Sony official blog.

As announced by Sony, the new PlayStation 5 Slim will be available in November in the United States. It will therefore be “implemented globally in the coming months”. The launch of the PS5 Slim will therefore overlap with the current offer of the console, coinciding with the Christmas holidays. It is also likely that the slim version will gradually expand replace the basic model.

