McDonald’s together with Ronald McDonald celebrated Salvadoran children on their day – Diario La Página

Always committed to the community, McDonald’s brought surprises and smiles to hundreds of children with a series of activities as part of the celebration of Children’s Day.

McDonald’s once again implemented initiatives that are consolidated in its brand platform “Small Actions Big Changes.” Therefore, on this special date for the little ones, he gave a donation of 400 Happy Meals for the boys and girls of the Benjamín Bloom Hospital.

The brand character ¨Ronald McDonald¨ Together with the McDonald’s team they celebrated Children’s Day with great enthusiasm and a delicious snack with the hospital patients.

“At McDonald’s we are happy to bring joy to many children. “Together with our beloved character Ronald McDonald, we hope that you share good times with us and enjoy this celebration,” commented Silvia Olivares, Marketing Manager of McDonald’s El Salvador.

Furthermore, in his efforts to continue his altruistic approach with a special party for the children of the Sana Mi Corazón foundation.

And to continue celebrating this season, Ronald had a tour throughout the weekend bringing excitement to many children in shopping centers and restaurants across the country. For McDonald’s, these types of activities are a small sample of his commitment to society and what he seeks to give back to the community, by accompanying the brand during his career in the country.

