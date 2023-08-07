Metro Taiwan Celebration Music Fantasia Concert 2023: Honoring 15 Years of Metro Info and Uniting Audiences Near and Far

Metro Taiwan Celebration Music Fantasia Concert 2023 Announced

Hong Kong – To commemorate the 15th anniversary of the establishment of Metro Information Station, COOL Qingliangshui is proud to present the “Metro Taiwan Celebration Music Fantasia Concert 2023.” The concert is set to take place on August 26, a Saturday, at Hall 5BC of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

This highly anticipated music event will feature renowned artists such as Zhang Jingxuan, Lin Jiaqian, Feng Yunqian, Lin Yikuang, and special guests Li Xingni, Yun Haoying, and Au Zilin. The concert aims to honor the hard work and achievements of Metro Information Station over the past 15 years and celebrate its continued success.

The concert promises a lineup of exceptional performances, including the debut of four singer-songwriters Cheung King-hin, Lam Ka-him, Fung Yun-him, and Lam Yi-kuang. These talented artists will showcase their classic songs and perform their own debut songs, creating a unique and rare experience for the audience. Their seamless musical collaboration aims to captivate and resonate with listeners, turning the concert into an energetic party.

Ahead of the Taiwan Celebration Concert, Metro Info held a press conference at the Cordis Hotel in Hong Kong. The event featured invited guest performers Zhang Jingxuan, Feng Yunqian, Lin Yikuang, and Li Xingni, who shared their most memorable moments from their time at Metro Info over the past 15 years. The conference also included a grand launching ceremony, attended by Ms. Cheng Kaixin, Executive Director of Metro Information Station, and Ms. Liu Cuifeng, Business Director of Watsons Industries, the title sponsor.

To ensure that fans across the mainland can enjoy the concert, Metro Information Channel has arranged for an online streaming option. Those unable to attend in person can subscribe to Xincheng Membership (Mainland Edition) at a discounted price of ¥126*. This membership will grant access to the electronic version of the “Xincheng Taiqing Concert 2023 Phantom Album,” which includes concert highlights photos. It will also provide an online live broadcast pass for the “Xincheng Taiqing Music Fantasia Concert 2023” and “Meta 12 Metaverse Member Privileges.” The live broadcast will allow mainland music fans to experience and appreciate the performances of their beloved Hong Kong singers from afar, creating a shared and unforgettable music event.

For more information, follow the public account of “Urban Ideas.”

*Please note that the payment system is settled in HK$138, equivalent to approximately RMB126. The actual settlement price may vary due to fluctuating exchange rates.

