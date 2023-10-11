Mexican Actor Valentino Lanús Reveals His Battle Against Cancer

Mexican soap opera actor Valentino Lanús opens up about his battle against cancer in a recent interview with Mexican magazine TV y Novelas. Lanús, who had been away from the small screen for several years, revealed that he had suffered from cancer between the small and large intestine.

During his time living in the jungle, Lanús recognized the symptoms and attributed them to his eating habits and lifestyle. “The consequence was due to the eating habits, the terrible way of life we lead, I identified it immediately because when you are in the jungle, you are with yourself and you know what is happening with your body,” he explained.

Instead of opting for traditional treatments, Lanús decided to embark on alternative methods to fight the disease. Yoga and fasting became an integral part of his healing process, as he had previously witnessed the negative effects of chemotherapy on family members. “I learned to fast, I didn’t want to do chemotherapy, that kills, they killed my mother. It is something that I had to respect, but I knew that it was not the appropriate mechanism and I tried to defend it as far as I could,” he revealed.

Lanús believes in the power of self-healing and emphasizes the importance of understanding one’s own nature to initiate the healing process. Four years have passed since his diagnosis, and he claims to be in perfect health. “I have never been as healthy as now, not even when I was 17 years old. I have changed habits, nutrition, and I understood how a person’s health is truly constituted without letting myself be guided by trends that are not based on truth,” he said.

Despite the challenges he faced, Lanús expressed his happiness at having recovered from the disease. He admitted that he was never afraid of death and believes that connecting with nature and practicing evolutionary techniques contributed to his ability to heal himself.

In addition to his health journey, Lanús announced his return to television, sharing that he will be working alongside actress Susana González.

Valentino Lanús’ story serves as an inspiration to those fighting against cancer, highlighting the significance of alternative methods and the power of self-healing.

