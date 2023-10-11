Google Introduces Passkeys as Default Option for Authentication System, Promising Increased Security

Google Introduces Passkeys as Default Authentication Option, Promising Enhanced Security

In a move to prioritize user security and convenience, Google has unveiled an update to its authentication system, replacing traditional passwords with passkeys as the default option. With passkeys, users can personalize their accounts and gain access using their fingerprint, face scan, or a PIN number.

The technology giant claims that passkeys offer a 40% faster login experience compared to passwords. They rely on advanced cryptography, making them more secure while eliminating the need for users to remember complex combinations of characters and numbers. This innovation has been well-received by users, according to positive feedback received by Google.

While passkeys are now the default option, Google acknowledges that the transition may take time and that passwords may still be necessary in the interim. Users who prefer to stick to passwords can disable passkeys and continue using their current login system.

The scope of passkey implementation extends beyond Google services. Several popular platforms and applications, including YouTube, Search, Maps, Uber, and eBay, have already enabled passkeys as an alternative to traditional passwords. eBay, in particular, sees great potential in passkeys, describing them as a highly secure, fast, and intelligent login solution that can revolutionize user access to their accounts.

The adoption of passkeys by the technology industry aims to bolster the security and efficiency of authentication systems, reducing the risk of phishing attacks. However, transitioning from passwords to passkeys poses challenges due to the entrenched nature of passwords in digital systems. Google remains committed to urging the industry to make the change despite potential resistance and difficulties.

Christiaan Brand, product manager of Google’s identity and security group, expressed excitement about the positive response from users and being at the forefront of the passkey journey. The FIDO alliance, a security consortium comprising various technology companies, has previously established standards for passkeys, with Microsoft, Apple, and Google working together to make passkeys a reality.

Apple, for instance, introduced passkey support to its iOS 16, enabling users to leverage the technology in various apps, including Apple Wallet. Passkey support was initially launched on Chrome and Android devices in October 2022. With passkeys gaining traction, the tech industry progresses toward a more secure and user-friendly future of authentication.

