Ang Lee’s new work will direct and shoot the biographical film “Bruce Lee”, and his son Li Chun will play the legendary martial arts superstar. The film is still in the script stage.

In an exclusive interview with DiscussingFilm,Ang Lee revealed that “Bruce Lee” will not be shot at 120 frames. He said: “120 frames is challenging audience habits and industry standards, because 24 frames is historically formed.”

Although this movie will not use 120 frames, Ang Lee hopes to innovate in action scenes, “just like Bruce Lee’s innovation in kung fu.”

The immersive viewing experience of 4K, 120 frames, and 3D is the new standard that Ang Lee has set for his own movies. Ang Lee once said: “The specification of 24 frames per second for movies was determined more than 100 years ago. After a century, 24 frames per second is still a bit behind this era. 120 frames is very beautiful. I hope this The technology can be rolled out.”

From “Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk” to “Gemini Man”, each film takes more than 3 years from preparation to production completion, and these two films took Ang Lee 7 years. But up to now, he is still the only one in the world shooting 120 frames.

There are very few movie theaters in the world that support 120fps/4K/3D versions, and the outside world also presents polarized evaluations of 120fps movies. Some commentators praise the unprecedented technological breakthrough of 120fps movies, while others question the high frame rate movies. Smooth, eyes even a little uncomfortable, as if pressing the fast forward button.