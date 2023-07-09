Mexican Catholic Actor Eduardo Verástegui Invites Harrison Ford to Watch Powerful Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ Addressing Child Trafficking

Title: Mexican Actor Eduardo Verástegui Invites Harrison Ford to Watch Film Addressing Child Trafficking

Subtitle: Verástegui’s movie “Sound of Freedom” making waves at the box office

Mexican Catholic actor and producer, Eduardo Verástegui, recently extended an invitation to his colleague Harrison Ford, known for his role as Indiana Jones, to watch his film “Sound of Freedom.” The movie, starring Jim Caviezel, sheds light on the harrowing issue of child trafficking.

Verástegui, expressing his admiration for Ford, revealed how he grew up watching the Indiana Jones movies and fantasizing about fighting villains like the iconic archaeologist. He urged Ford to watch “Sound of Freedom,” emphasizing his pride as one of the film’s producers. The tweet can be found via Verástegui’s Twitter account.

The Indiana Jones franchise, which kicked off with the 1981 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” has captivated audiences for decades. Harrison Ford has consistently portrayed the adventurous and resourceful Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr. However, the release of “Sound of Freedom” on July 4 surpassed the latest installment in the Indiana Jones saga, titled “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate,” at the box office. Verástegui’s film has remained among the top three movies of the week since its premiere.

“Sound of Freedom,” directed by Alejandro Monteverde and distributed in the United States by Angel Studios, revolves around the real-life story of Tim Ballard. Ballard, a former special agent for the United States Department of Homeland Security, worked tirelessly to combat human trafficking for over a decade.

The movie follows Ballard on a mission where he rescues a child from the clutches of human traffickers, only to discover that the child’s sister remains in captivity. Determined to save her, Ballard makes the courageous decision to quit his job and embark on a perilous journey through the Colombian jungle.

In 2013, Ballard co-founded “Operation Underground Railroad” (OUR) alongside other former government agents. This organization collaborates with authorities from various nations to rescue children trapped in exploitative circumstances worldwide.

Verástegui, through his Twitter message, put forward a thought-provoking question to Ford: “Do you think Professor Henry Walton Jones Jr. could help us save children and combat trafficking?” The Mexican producer concluded his message by emphasizing the power of collaboration and the need to eradicate child trafficking.

“Sound of Freedom” continues to captivate audiences with its intense narrative and reflection of real-world issues. As the film highlights the work of individuals like Tim Ballard and organizations like OUR, it sheds light on the urgent need to address child trafficking and foster collective action.

With the impactful storytelling and support from influential figures like Eduardo Verástegui and Harrison Ford, “Sound of Freedom” stands as an inspiring call to action in the fight against child trafficking.

