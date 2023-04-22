MEZZROW

Summon Thy Demons

(Thrash Metal) Label: Fireflash Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

”Of course we have a bit of a new and updated sound, more mature and dark, but it’s still old school thrash metal from the Bay Area that lays the foundation. We refuse to downtune the guitars and you can definitely hear what Uffe sings! Some of the songs are actually a bit melodic, but in a thrashy kind of way. So don’t worry, we don’t do any ballads” Conny Welén

Hey there! One would like to think MEZZROW come straight from the 90s! And thats how it is! The BayArea also found its way to Sweden in the late 80s and early 90s, because that’s where the men started out with their debut “Then Came The Killing”, only to disappear into obscurity three years later. They only tried again briefly in 2005, but then threw in the towel again, only to try again in 2021.

Even if with singer Uffe Pettersson only one original member has survived in the line-up to this day, at least two other colleagues who were involved at the end of the 80s have also made it into the here and now. The team was filled by drummer Jon Skäre (HULKOFF), as well as the guitarists Magnus Södermann (LEECH, NIGHTRAGE) and Ronnie Björnström (PRE-HUMAN VAULTS, TAEDEAT, Ex-AEON).

And what the guys deliver is also absolutely decent, does justice to the time and the genre, but comes with a contemporary, powerful sound. Only singer Uffe, who roared into the debut, sounds like he’s roaring from another time, but that’s meant in a positive way. This is how MEZZROW manage to bridge the gap between old-school and timelessly wonderful on “Summon Thy Demons”. Of course, if you’re talking about the BayArea Sound, you have to DEATH ANGEL, FORBIDDEN or EXODUS be mentioned, but also TESTAMENT have left their mark on the Swedes. The sound is also spiced up with furious solos, a few gang shouts and smaller gimmicks.

MEZZROW really don’t reinvent the wheel on “Summon Thy Demons”, but the gentlemen deliver a very decent comeback that you can definitely build on. An old-school festival for thrash fans, as one could wish for. Not more but also not less.

Tracklist „Summon Thy Demons“:

1. King Of The Infinite Void

2. Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods

3. Summon Thy Demons

4. What Is Dead May Never Die

5. Of the Mysteries of the Immortal

6. Beneath The Sea Of Silence

7. On Earth As In Hell

8. Blackness Fell Upon The World

9. Dark Spirit Rising

10. The End Of Everything

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

MEZZROW – Summon Thy Demons LineUp: Uffe Pettersson Ronnie Björnstrom Magnus Söderman Conny Welén Jon Skäre

