Home » MEZZROW – Summon Thy Demons
Entertainment

MEZZROW – Summon Thy Demons

by admin
MEZZROW – Summon Thy Demons

MEZZROW
Summon Thy Demons
(Thrash Metal)

Label: Fireflash Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

”Of course we have a bit of a new and updated sound, more mature and dark, but it’s still old school thrash metal from the Bay Area that lays the foundation. We refuse to downtune the guitars and you can definitely hear what Uffe sings! Some of the songs are actually a bit melodic, but in a thrashy kind of way. So don’t worry, we don’t do any ballads”Conny Welén

Hey there! One would like to think MEZZROW come straight from the 90s! And thats how it is! The BayArea also found its way to Sweden in the late 80s and early 90s, because that’s where the men started out with their debut “Then Came The Killing”, only to disappear into obscurity three years later. They only tried again briefly in 2005, but then threw in the towel again, only to try again in 2021.

Even if with singer Uffe Pettersson only one original member has survived in the line-up to this day, at least two other colleagues who were involved at the end of the 80s have also made it into the here and now. The team was filled by drummer Jon Skäre (HULKOFF), as well as the guitarists Magnus Södermann (LEECH, NIGHTRAGE) and Ronnie Björnström (PRE-HUMAN VAULTS, TAEDEAT, Ex-AEON).

And what the guys deliver is also absolutely decent, does justice to the time and the genre, but comes with a contemporary, powerful sound. Only singer Uffe, who roared into the debut, sounds like he’s roaring from another time, but that’s meant in a positive way. This is how MEZZROW manage to bridge the gap between old-school and timelessly wonderful on “Summon Thy Demons”. Of course, if you’re talking about the BayArea Sound, you have to DEATH ANGEL, FORBIDDEN or EXODUS be mentioned, but also TESTAMENT have left their mark on the Swedes. The sound is also spiced up with furious solos, a few gang shouts and smaller gimmicks.

See also  Dior Announces Fall 2023 Fashion Show Will Be Held at Mumbai's Historic Gateway of India

MEZZROW really don’t reinvent the wheel on “Summon Thy Demons”, but the gentlemen deliver a very decent comeback that you can definitely build on. An old-school festival for thrash fans, as one could wish for. Not more but also not less.

Tracklist „Summon Thy Demons“:

1. King Of The Infinite Void
2. Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods
3. Summon Thy Demons
4. What Is Dead May Never Die
5. Of the Mysteries of the Immortal
6. Beneath The Sea Of Silence
7. On Earth As In Hell
8. Blackness Fell Upon The World
9. Dark Spirit Rising
10. The End Of Everything
Total playing time:

Band-Links:

mezzrow summon thy demonsMEZZROW – Summon Thy Demonsmezzrow summon thy demons

MEZZROW Summon Thy Demons
MEZZROW – Summon Thy Demons
LineUp:
Uffe Pettersson
Ronnie Björnstrom
Magnus Söderman
Conny Welén
Jon Skäre
7
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “MEZZROW – Summon Thy Demons”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Mezzrow_SummonTheDemons.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “7”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Maxomer”
}
}}

The post MEZZROW – Summon Thy Demons appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Can a Rooster and a Rabbit get married...

Guo Caijie leather jacket and silk scarf modern...

Area 53 Bandcontest – Know The Bands –...

CLER & GRÄTZLORCHESTER – “1+1=3” & “Dark Red...

Is the marriage between a Tiger man and...

JETHRO TULL – RökFlöte – the brand new...

Rotor Sieben Tour 2023 – Berlin Lido, April...

Earth Day: Music scene addresses climate protection demands...

BEFORE THE DAWN – album announcement and first...

Area 53 Bandcontest – Know The Bands –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy