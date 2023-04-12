Listen to the audio version of the article

The countdown has started for miart, the modern and contemporary art fair in Milan and as always it will take place at the old fair, at the Allianz MiCo. So for art in Milan the tradition of the spring appointment returns, which precedes the creativity put on display, the following week, by the Salone del Mobile. A tradition that instead had been upset by the pandemic. The title of the miart 2023, directed for the third year by Nicola Ricciardi, is “Crescendo”, an emblematic and representative indication of a fair that, which started many years ago on the sly, has now reached its twenty-seventh edition presenting itself as a key event for the art world . After all, it boasts respectable numbers and international resonance: this year 169 galleries from 27 countries around the world will be present, a double-digit increase compared to 2022, which however was still suffering from the backlash of the pandemic. The balance, therefore, is positive: even if the number of exhibitors is lower than before the pandemic, the percentage of countries represented has grown by a small amount.

Established and emerging contemporary artists

From Thursday evening to miart works by modern masters and established and also emerging contemporary artists will be exhibited. Prizes have also more than doubled, demonstrating the growing attention from organizations and institutions. Intesa Sanpaolo reconfirms itself as the main sponsor, hosting works by young artists in a dedicated lounge. But miart it will not be limited to the exhibition spaces of the old Fair, but will involve numerous corners and spaces in the city of Milan. And who knows that one day the Out of miart, a bit like the Fuori Salone was born for the Salone del Mobile. Numerous events and exhibitions are planned throughout the city. The Triennale will be particularly active. However, the role of the Nicola Trussardi Foundation should not be forgotten, which has decided to start the celebrations for its first 20 years, as a nomadic museum, right inside the pavilions of the fair

international galleries

After the stop caused by the pandemic in the past years, 2023 seems to be starting under a good star for miart, where you can breathe internationality again. To mention all the names would be to write a long list. The fact is that gallery owners from New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Basel, Tokyo, Seoul, passing through Dubai, Accra and Shanghai are present at the Milanese fair. The presence of important Italian galleries has also been reconfirmed, both those present from the outset and those that have been added over the years.

Three sections: Emergent, Established and Decades

The fair, as in past years, will be organized in three sections. Emergent, will highlight the new generations of both artists and gallery owners. This space was curated by Attilia Fattori Franchini and is dedicated to 26 young galleries. Then there will be the Established section, which will host 133 galleries that will exhibit works of the strictest contemporary age together with those dedicated to 20th century art, not forgetting those active in the collectible and authorial design sector. Finally, the last section is Decades, curated by Alberto Salvadori, which will explore the history of the last century through ten monographic projects from the ten years of the twentieth century to the ten years of the new millennium.