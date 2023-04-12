And by of michael jordan sneakers of his famous season of Last Dance broke a world record on Tuesday by sell for $2.2 million at Sotheby’s. Suddenly, the Air Jordan 13 they became the most expensive sneakers ever sold. This particular pair, according to the Sotheby’s statement, was the last pair of Air Jordan XIII Breds (short for “black and red”) that “Michael wore in an NBA game”. He wore them in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Since the sneakers went up for auction with an estimate of $2 million to $4 million with what Sotheby’s calls an “irrevocable offer,” which is a way of saying they had lined up a buyer in advance, it was always anticipated that the sale would set a record. Having barely surpassed the low estimate (estimates do not include auction house fees; final sales figures do), the final price is a win for the sneaker collecting community, but not necessarily evidence of a market. booming.

He previous record known shoe was a $1.8 million private sale of some Nike Air Yeezy 1 worn by Ye (previously Kanye West)which Sotheby’s negotiated in 2021. The previous public auction record, also set at Sotheby’s in 2021, was for a pair of Nike Air Ships worn in Michael Jordan’s regular season, sold for $1.5 million.

Even so, these prices are dwarfed by another sports memorabilia sale at Sotheby’s in 2022, when someone paid $10.1 million for Jordan’s Last Dance jersey used in the first game of those 1998 finals.

The sale comes at a time when Jordan’s career is back in the public spotlight: Air, a breaking latest news of his path to being signed by Nike, has received positive reviews, and has reportedly grossed $20.2 million since its release. on April 5. In March, ESPN reported that the NBA legend is in talks to sell a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.