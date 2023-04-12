Home Entertainment Michael Jordan’s shoes set a world record
Entertainment

Michael Jordan’s shoes set a world record

by admin
Michael Jordan’s shoes set a world record

And by of michael jordan sneakers of his famous season of Last Dance broke a world record on Tuesday by sell for $2.2 million at Sotheby’s. Suddenly, the Air Jordan 13 they became the most expensive sneakers ever sold. This particular pair, according to the Sotheby’s statement, was the last pair of Air Jordan XIII Breds (short for “black and red”) that “Michael wore in an NBA game”. He wore them in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Since the sneakers went up for auction with an estimate of $2 million to $4 million with what Sotheby’s calls an “irrevocable offer,” which is a way of saying they had lined up a buyer in advance, it was always anticipated that the sale would set a record. Having barely surpassed the low estimate (estimates do not include auction house fees; final sales figures do), the final price is a win for the sneaker collecting community, but not necessarily evidence of a market. booming.

Michael Jordan’s sneakers fetch $150,000 at Sotheby’s

He previous record known shoe was a $1.8 million private sale of some Nike Air Yeezy 1 worn by Ye (previously Kanye West)which Sotheby’s negotiated in 2021. The previous public auction record, also set at Sotheby’s in 2021, was for a pair of Nike Air Ships worn in Michael Jordan’s regular season, sold for $1.5 million.

Even so, these prices are dwarfed by another sports memorabilia sale at Sotheby’s in 2022, when someone paid $10.1 million for Jordan’s Last Dance jersey used in the first game of those 1998 finals.

See also  Apple releases 2023 Lunar New Year blockbuster "Passing Five Passes" | Hypebeast

The sale comes at a time when Jordan’s career is back in the public spotlight: Air, a breaking latest news of his path to being signed by Nike, has received positive reviews, and has reportedly grossed $20.2 million since its release. on April 5. In March, ESPN reported that the NBA legend is in talks to sell a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

You may also like

You may also like

He was convicted of sexual abuse of a...

Electronic commerce: Nike opened its own “e-commerce” for...

Mojave Audio MA-201fet: FOH tuner’s new style of...

They lifted the cuts on the Neuquén-Cipolletti bridges,...

The province’s rural revitalization demonstration township creation list...

Insecurity: San Francisco also creates a municipal preventive...

Glittering Stars, Stars Appear at FRED MONSIEUR FRED...

Fabiola Yáñez celebrated the first birthday of Francisco...

ENG Concept Buyer Store TX Huaihai Store Newly...

The Audi show at the Milan Design Week:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy