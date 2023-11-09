Michelle Yeoh Becomes Official Brand Ambassador for Balenciaga

Balenciaga Announces Michelle Yeoh as Brand Ambassador

In an exciting announcement, Balenciaga has revealed that international actress and martial arts star Michelle Yeoh has officially joined the brand as a brand ambassador. The news comes alongside the release of a portrait of Yeoh shot by renowned documentary photographer Platon.

With a career that spans several decades, Yeoh has made a name for herself as a versatile and talented actress, producer, and martial artist. She has received numerous accolades, including the Golden Globe Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and the prestigious Oscar for Best Actress, making her the first Asian actress to achieve this honor in Oscar history.

In a statement, Yeoh expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “I am very excited to be the brand ambassador of Balenciaga. Fashion is an art to me. It is not limited to the clothing itself. It is more about expressing oneself, wearing feelings, and reflecting one’s own values ​​​​through clothing. It makes me want to show my true self to the world. I deeply value the art and craftsmanship behind every Balenciaga garment, and I am honored to move forward with Balenciaga.”

The partnership between Balenciaga and Yeoh reflects a shared commitment to creativity, self-expression, and the artistry of fashion. As the brand continues to push boundaries with its innovative designs and bold aesthetic, Yeoh’s inclusion as a brand ambassador signals a new chapter for both the actress and the fashion house.

For fans of both Balenciaga and Michelle Yeoh, this collaboration promises to bring together the best of fashion and entertainment, celebrating the intersection of art and individuality. With Yeoh’s star power and Balenciaga’s cutting-edge style, this partnership is one to watch in the world of fashion.