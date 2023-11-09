Beijing to Host 2023-2024 ISU World Figure Skating Grand Prix Finals at National Stadium

Beijing to Host 2023-2024 ISU World Figure Skating Grand Prix Finals

After a 13-year absence, the ISU World Figure Skating Grand Prix Finals will return to Beijing and will be held at the National Stadium from December 7th to 10th, according to the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau. This marks the first ISU world figure skating top event that Beijing has successfully applied for in the post-Winter Olympics era.

The finals, hosted by the International Skating Union and co-organized by the Chinese Figure Skating Association and the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, will feature both adult and youth groups competing in men’s single skating, women’s single skating, pairs skating, and ice dancing.

The top 6 players/combinations with the most points in the first six stations of the Grand Prix will qualify for the finals, while players/combinations ranked 7th to 9th will be qualified as substitutes.

In the youth group category, Chinese young combination Shi Wenning/Wang Zhiyu and Yang Yixi/Deng Shunyang have qualified as substitutes for the finals, based on their performance in previous races.

In the adult group category, American players Ilya Marinen and Isabelle Levito have achieved first and second place in men’s single skating and women’s single skating, securing their spots in the finals.

The fourth leg of the China Cup will be held in Chongqing from November 10th to 12th, and the pairs skating team Peng Cheng/Wang Lei will be participating in hopes of securing a spot in the finals.

In August, the event emblem “Ice Sail” was unveiled, taking inspiration from the purity of ice and integrating the athletes’ figures with the longitude and latitude of the earth.

Preparations for the event, including competition organization, sports exhibitions, venue operations, and media operations, are progressing steadily. The event organizing committee looks forward to bringing an ice feast and showcasing the competition level and urban charm of Beijing, the “Double Olympic City.”