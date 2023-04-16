Microapartment: 7 practical tips on how to organize and keep it in order

to have a microapartamento comfortable, cozy and practical, a quality organization design. Cleaning, investing in hives, boxes and baskets can even be a first step, but here it is important to emphasize that organization is different from storage.

To arrange it is the verb “to put in order”; is to take care of the aesthetics, leaving the environment pleasant to the eyes. While the action of organize space is to arrange objects in a way functional e logicdefining a location for each thing — so that it’s practical to find them, for example.

“The organization of a small apartment has to be studied e measuredbecause, if not, the hives, boxes you bought, would become another strange being lost in space”, he says Carla Rodriguesspecialist in organization and residential designer.

So, for your microapartment to be a harmonious and well-being space, we talked to personal organizer Carla Rodrigueswhich separated 7 tips how to organize a space of a few square meters in the best way. Check out!

1. Categorize everything!

The first step to a successful organization is categorize your belongings, that is, crockery with crockery, glass with glass, tank top with tank top, pants with pants. “If the person manages to categorize, it is already a great start for her to find whatever she wants in that place.”

2. It’s time to sectorize

Sector and categorize are not synonyms — at least not in the organization’s vocabulary. sectorize is direct all items you have categorized, for example, keep all your tank tops in the top drawer of the closet. And in this way, carry out this step with all the other things! What will the makeup sector be like? From the packaging? From the mugs?

“When you sectorize, you can identify what’s more and less in your space”, explains Carla.

3. Identify each part

O marker pen will be your great ally in the organization. It may not seem like it, but those “rice”, “cool jacket”, “unleavened flour”, “toothbrush” labels make a big difference to maintain and, in fact, identify where each item in your microapartment is located.

4. How about standardizing?

Hangers, boxes, baskets, handles… everything needs to be in the same pattern so that your items are level – with the same fit, height, and above all, that the visualization of all the pieces is clear in your eyes.

“Standardize calm the look and allows more things to fit”, reveals the organizer.

5. Invest in key elements

Beehives, transparent boxes, airtight pots and baskets are key elements (and indispensable) for the organization of your microapartment. Multifunctional, it is possible to add them in drawers and shelves so that limit the space and help with the mess.

“With these elements, you visualize everything you have in your space. By using the transparent boxes, for example, you will to see who already has two packs of pasta—and who doesn’t need to buy another one.”

6. Scan your documents

You know those graduation texts you have saved for years and never played again? Or that paperwork of things you’ve been accumulating and today it’s another mess to clean up? So, the time has come to Scanning all this to a computer and only leave what is essential printed and saved.

7. Have the right amount for the space

For a successful organization of a micro-apartment, it is necessary be aware of the amount of clothes, crockery, products and other items that you accumulate in your house. If you have too much, and stored for years, it’s time to let go!

“Unfortunately, if you live in a micro-apartment, it will not be possible store 5 dinnerware, for example. There is no such need either”, comments Carla.

“You have to see everything you have. If you’re not seeing it and you’re not using it, that I’m not missing you”, he completes.

