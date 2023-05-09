Milei has already decided that Victoria Villarruel is her candidate for vice president

A few weeks ago, the candidate for president of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Miley, had anticipated that whoever accompanied him in his formula as vice would be a woman. AND the same way it was in 2021 when as candidates for deputies the ticket for that liberal space was headed by Milei and victoria villarruelthe names will be repeated in the elections of this 2023.

So he could confirm it PROFILE with the environment of the economist, although they have not yet come out to make the official announcement. It’s already decided: the August 13in the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (PASO) will be the current national deputy whose profile in Congress is low, but her expressions have always generated controversy, especially when she gives her opinion on the last dictatorship in Argentina.

Who is Victoria Villarruel?

The legislator is known for her stance denialist by maintaining repeatedly that “there were not 30,000 missing“, as well as stating that he defends “civilian victims of subversion” in the 70s, and attributes to the “terrorist” organizations Montoneros and ERP the germ of the violence of those years marked by fire by repression.

The hard defeat of Javier Milei in La Rioja arouses the alarm in Tucumán

The nationalist right-wing deputy, who came to her bench after the 2021 elections on Milei’s list, founded the “CELS of the military“, known as the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (CELTYV)from where he faced a strong defense of the military accused of crimes against humanity, to counteract the policies applied by Kirchnerism in terms of trials and reviews of many of the cases of that bloody era.

Villarruel, a lawyer from the UBA, is supporter of the far-right Spanish party Vox, es daughter of the deceased in 2021 lieutenant colonel Eduardo Marcelo Villarruel, veteran of the Malvinas where he was the deputy chief of the 602 Commando Company, commanded by Aldo Rico.

In addition, the legislator’s father was part of the brutal Operation Independence ordered by the constitutional government of María Estela Martínez de Perón to “annihilate” the “subversion” in the province of Tucumán.

Milei in Tucumán and La Rioja

After defining her running mate, Milei traveled today to the province of Tucumán to offer her support to Ricardo Bussi, son of the former repressor of the dictatorship Antonio Busin the last stretch of the campaign for the governorship.

After the defeat in La Rioja, Milei toured Tucumán to support Ricardo Bussi as a candidate for governor

After third place Martin Menemhis candidate for governor of La Rioja, the liberal economist bets on Bussi to show his own muscle in the face of the PASO in August.

In Milei’s first activity in the northwestern province, the organizers of La Libertad Avanza handed out blue caps with the legend “Make Tucumán Great Again” (“let’s make Tucumán great again” in Spanish), in a clear nod to the republican leader Donald Trump.

The libertarian referent gave a brief press conference and toured the streets of the center of the Tucuman capital leading a caravan of followers, mostly young people.

Bussi’s candidacy gained notoriety when in his spot he showed himself shooting at the target and asked for the free bearing of arms.

The son of the former genocide of the dictatorship and commander of Operativo Independencia, will have a difficult time next Sunday when he faces the formula that is emerging as the favorite to win the elections made up of Osvaldo Jaldo and Juan Manzur.

JD / ED