Milei’s proposals, focused on privatization and judicial reform

The national deputy and candidate for president of La Libertad Avanza (LLA), Javier Milei, announced at the beginning of August his bold and controversial government plan, which includes a wide range of proposals, from privatization of key sectors to judicial reforms and changes in the economy. Accompanied by his running mate, Victoria Villarruel, the libertarian leader presented his vision through his official Instagram account.

Through a live broadcast that he led on his Instagram account, The opposition leader made official some of the ideas that he plans to carry out in his eventual administration.

The core of his proposal involves a substantial reform of the State, with the elimination of several ministries, with the exception of Economy, Justice, Interior, Security, Defense and Foreign Relations. In its place, it proposes the creation of the Ministry of Human Capital, which would cover the current areas of Social Development, Education and Health.

One of the most outstanding ideas it is the privatization of public health and education, along with the introduction of a system of “vouchers” to pay for tuition. Milei argued that the private health and education systems are more efficient and that Argentines deserve to have the option to choose. This proposal is aligned with her approach to reduce the role of the State and promote free competition.

The plan also covers economic reform, which involves cutting public spending and taxes. Milei reaffirmed her intention to close or privatize state companies, including the media and organizations such as INCAA and INADI.

Judicial reform is another key piece in Milei’s plan. the libertarian criticized the judicial sector for allegedly persecuting opponents and favoring friends. In its place, he proposes the appointment of a Supreme Court judge who is a “strong defender” of the ideas of Juan Bautista Alberdi, a jurist and ideologue of the National Constitution.

In terms of security, Milei said that it will seek to strengthen the security forces so that they fulfill their function of suppressing crime and protecting the life, liberty and property of individuals. It will also carry out reforms in the laws of internal security, national defense, intelligence and the prison system.

Regarding the economic plan, Milei defined a commercial opening and the promotion of sectors such as mining, hydrocarbons and renewable energies. Promoted the removal of exchange restrictions and export duties, along with incentives for long-term investments.

«We are the only political force with a concrete plan to end inflation, unemployment, health problems, education, food, housing and all the debts that democracy Argentina has with the Argentines. But for this we need your support. If we continue to vote for the same people as always, we will continue to obtain the same results. The only possible destiny with the same as always is to become the largest shanty town in the world », he warned.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

