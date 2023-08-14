Criminals take a car with one of its occupants in Ambato – Diario La Hora

Facts. The criminals took various accessories from the car and abandoned the occupant on a piece of land.

A group of offenders took a car with one of its occupants on board last night, Saturday August 12, 2023, it happened south of Hint.

Facts

Until the place of what happened came the National Police to make contact with Lucía, protected name, who said that while her relatives entered the home to leave her father, she was left alone waiting inside the parked vehicle on the street.

When her daughter left, she could no longer find the car and chose to call the ECU – 911In the same way, he made inquiries with the residents to try to find out what happened.

Hours later the car was found in a abandoned placethe occupant recounted that while she was outside the house she observed three subjects in a suspicious attitude, who with a firearm They threatened her and got into the vehicle.

The criminals blindfolded and they started the car, after having made it go through various places in the sector, the antisocials chose to stop at Huachi the Palestine.

With threats the antisocial They removed the dashboard, the emergency tire, the battery and more accessories from the white Renault car.

After this they abandon the woman, who was tied up, to flee.

Help

Los policemen they reported this fact to 911 to try to find the whereabouts of the thieves, however, no positive results were recorded.

The victim of the incident indicated that he is not going to file a complaint because he is afraid that the delinquents carry out their threats. (RMC)