Mimo, the show at the Monza racetrack is underway

We are now here, everything is ready and the engines are already hot, the third edition of MIMO will take place from 16 to 18 June: an open-air car show with free admission, scheduled at the Monza National Autodrome, where you can admire in static and dynamic form the most exclusive hypercars and supercars of the moment, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the De Tomaso P72, the Ferrari Monza SP1, the Lotus Evija and the McLaren Speedtail, as well as the most recent models from around 50 manufacturers.

Many novelties will be the protagonists of the event this year, where the public will also be given the opportunity to take a real journey in “green” mobility by discovering and testing numerous electric and hybrid cars in the special 4 km circuit on the elevated roads of the High Speed ​​Ring and experimenting in the Plenitude area with various ways of simple and intuitive electric recharging.







The 2023 edition of the Mime will also be animated by several national and world previews: including the debut of the McLaren 750S Spider, the presentation of the AEHRA brand which will unveil its fully electric sedan designed by Filippo Perini and the preview of the 777 hypercar engineered by Dallara.

While motorcycle lovers will have the opportunity to see and touch different two-wheeled new entries such as those of Suzuki which will exhibit on its stand, inside Paddock 1, the new street fighter GSX-8S and the sport enduro tourer V -Strom 800DE.







Space for MIMO also cars that have written and indelibly marked the history of motoring. One above all the Cisitalia 202 Spider Mille Miglia “Nuvolari” protagonist of a fashion show on June 18th. And naturally, the parterre of the roaring fair will be enriched by races and events destined to inflame the hearts of visitors who will even be able to try an adrenaline-pumping experience by taking to the track, like real drivers, driving thrilling racing cars such as the Lamborghini Huracan EVO, the Porsche 911 GT3, the Ferrari F8 and the Ferrari 488 GTB.





Andrea Levy

“This year’s edition will be a dynamic edition, full of dream cars that the public will be able to see parading and whizzing by all three days of the event between the pits and the Formula 1 track, passing from the new models to the latest automotive industries,” said MIMO President Andrea Levy. For the president of the Monza National Circuit, Giuseppe Redaelli, hosting the event again inside the Temple of Speed ​​demonstrates how “this is becoming an essential event not to be missed for all motor enthusiasts”.

MIMO 2023 will be open from 9.00 to 20.00, to find out how to reach it in the best way, by taking advantage of special shuttles departing from Monza Station, from Milan Central Station or from M1 Sesto Marelli, you can download the appropriate SyGo app , or visit the website https://www.milanomonza.com/ where you can also read the entire program of the event in detail.