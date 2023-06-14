Malaysian Police Chief: Interpol will be asked to assist in the investigation of the identity and whereabouts of the talk show actors involved-Global Network

8
- Malaysian Police Chief: Interpol will be asked to assist in the investigation of the identity and whereabouts of the talk show actors involved World Wide Web
- Comedian uses MH370 disappearance as a joke, Malaysia seeks Interpol help RFI – Radio France Internationale
- “It’s absurd for the horse police to ask Interpol to find their whereabouts” Jocelyn Xie: This will make me famous overnight | Domestic Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- ◤Talk show actor insulting Malaysia◢ Jocelyn Chia: I would like to see Interpol come to you, can you imagine how famous this makes me? | China Press China Daily
- Malaysia plans to ask Interpol for help in finding comedian Jocelyn Chia Lianhe Zaobao
- View full coverage on Google News