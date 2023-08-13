Polo tournament in Singapore Prince Harry rides for a good cause



On the horses, get set, go. On horseback, Prince Harry tries to collect as many donations as possible for his charity in Africa at a polo tournament in Singapore. But the sports lover can hardly wait for another event.

Prince Harry saddled the horse for a good cause in Singapore. King Charles III’s son competed in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, a charity tournament for Harry’s eponymous organization, Sentebale. The royal founded this in 2006 together with Prince Seeio of Lesotho to help children and young people who are affected by poverty, inequality and HIV in southern Africa.

The first polo tournament took place in Barbados in 2010 and has raised around 14 million US dollars (around 15 million euros) for the charity to date. “The annual Polo Cup is critical to Sentebale’s essential work to ensure children and young people are healthy, resilient and thriving,” Prince Harry said on the organization’s website. The funds collected in 2023 are to flow into a “Clubs and Camps” program with which Sentebale supports young people.

With his team, Harry competed against his longtime friend Nacho Figueras and his team. “He’s very competitive,” Figueras said, according to People magazine. “He plays very well, he rides very well – it’s an honor to be his teammate.” Harry’s move to the States doesn’t seem to have damaged their friendship. On their joint shopping tour before the polo cup, the two seemed as familiar as ever.

Looking forward to Invictus Games

The prince is also in the starting blocks for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. A month before the official start, he sends a message to all athletes who will be competing in the Merkur Spielarena from September 9th to September 16th. In front of a bookshelf, Harry speaks into the camera: “Hello everyone, we are exactly one month away from creating a home for respect in Düsseldorf 2023 for the next Invictus Games.”

He hopes everyone can look forward to the big event. He himself is a little nervous, but also full of anticipation. He can’t wait to see the whole community and experience it together again.

