Xerox FreeFlow Print Server: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Windows affected

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Xerox FreeFlow Print Server. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Xerox FreeFlow Print Server on August 10th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX and Windows as well as the product Xerox FreeFlow Print Server are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Xerox Security Bulletin (Status: 09.08.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Xerox FreeFlow Print Server – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Xerox FreeFlow Print Server Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

FreeFlow Print Server is a print server application for Xerox production printers that offers flexibility, extensive workflow options and color management.

An attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Xerox FreeFlow Print Server to compromise the confidentiality, availability and integrity of the system.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-35365, CVE-2023-35362, CVE-2023-35361, CVE-2023-35360, CVE-2023-35358, CVE-2023-35357, CVE-2023-35356, CVE-2023-35353, CVE-2023-35352, CVE-2023-35342, CVE-2023-35341, CVE-2023-35340, CVE-2023-35339, CVE-2023-35338, CVE-2023-35336, CVE-2023-35332, CVE-2023-35330, CVE-2023-35329, CVE-2023-35328, CVE-2023-35325, CVE-2023-35324, CVE-2023-35320, CVE-2023-35319, CVE-2023-35318, CVE-2023-35316, CVE-2023-35315, CVE-2023-35314, CVE-2023-35313, CVE-2023-35312, CVE-2023-35311, CVE-2023-35309, CVE-2023-35308, CVE-2023-35306, CVE-2023-35305, CVE-2023-35304, CVE-2023-35303, CVE-2023-35302, CVE-2023-35300, CVE-2023-35299, CVE-2023-35297, CVE-2023-35296, CVE-2023-34981, CVE-2023-3482, CVE-2023-34417, CVE-2023-34416, CVE-2023-34415, CVE-2023-34414, CVE-2023-33174, CVE-2023-33173, CVE-2023-33172, CVE-2023-33169, CVE-2023-33168, CVE-2023-33167, CVE-2023-33166, CVE-2023-33164, CVE-2023-33160, CVE-2023-33157, CVE-2023-33154, CVE-2023-33134, CVE-2023-32324, CVE-2023-32216, CVE-2023-32215, CVE-2023-32214, CVE-2023-32213, CVE-2023-32212, CVE-2023-32211, CVE-2023-32210, CVE-2023-32209, CVE-2023-32208, CVE-2023-32207, CVE-2023-32206, CVE-2023-32205, CVE-2023-32085, CVE-2023-32057, CVE-2023-32055, CVE-2023-32054, CVE-2023-32053, CVE-2023-32049, CVE-2023-32046, CVE-2023-32045, CVE-2023-32044, CVE-2023-32043, CVE-2023-32042, CVE-2023-32041, CVE-2023-32040, CVE-2023-32039, CVE-2023-32038, CVE-2023-32035, CVE-2023-32034, CVE-2023-31284, CVE-2023-31047, CVE-2023-30775, CVE-2023-30774, CVE-2023-30608, CVE-2023-30086, CVE-2023-29550, CVE-2023-29548, CVE-2023-29545, CVE-2023-29542, CVE-2023-29541, CVE-2023-29539, CVE-2023-29536, CVE-2023-29535, CVE-2023-29533, CVE-2023-29532, CVE-2023-29531, CVE-2023-29479, CVE-2023-29469, CVE-2023-29400, CVE-2023-29007, CVE-2023-28756, CVE-2023-28755, CVE-2023-28709, CVE-2023-28487, CVE-2023-28486, CVE-2023-28484, CVE-2023-28005, CVE-2023-27522, CVE-2023-27320, CVE-2023-2731, CVE-2023-26769, CVE-2023-26768, CVE-2023-26767, CVE-2023-25815, CVE-2023-25690, CVE-2023-25652, CVE-2023-25193, CVE-2023-24998, CVE-2023-24932, CVE-2023-24540, CVE-2023-24539, CVE-2023-24538, CVE-2023-24537, CVE-2023-24536, CVE-2023-24534, CVE-2023-24532, CVE-2023-24021, CVE-2023-23931, CVE-2023-22049, CVE-2023-22045, CVE-2023-22044, CVE-2023-22041, CVE-2023-22036, CVE-2023-22023, CVE-2023-22006, CVE-2023-21995, CVE-2023-21982, CVE-2023-21980, CVE-2023-21977, CVE-2023-21976, CVE-2023-21972, CVE-2023-21966, CVE-2023-21962, CVE-2023-21955, CVE-2023-21953, CVE-2023-21947, CVE-2023-21946, CVE-2023-21945, CVE-2023-21940, CVE-2023-21935, CVE-2023-21933, CVE-2023-21929, CVE-2023-21920, CVE-2023-21919, CVE-2023-21912, CVE-2023-21911, CVE-2023-21756, CVE-2023-21526, CVE-2023-1999, CVE-2023-1994, CVE-2023-1993, CVE-2023-1992, CVE-2023-1945, CVE-2023-1161, CVE-2023-0547, CVE-2023-0494, CVE-2023-0215, CVE-2023-0002, CVE-2022-4904, CVE-2022-4883, CVE-2022-48303, CVE-2022-4743, CVE-2022-46908, CVE-2022-46663, CVE-2022-46285, CVE-2022-44793, CVE-2022-44792, CVE-2022-44617, CVE-2022-43552, CVE-2022-43551, CVE-2022-42916, CVE-2020-23903, CVE-2004-0687, CVE-2023-37212, CVE-2023-37211, CVE-2023-37210, CVE-2023-37209, CVE-2023-37208, CVE-2023-37207, CVE-2023-37206, CVE-2023-37205, CVE-2023-37204, CVE-2023-37203, CVE-2023-37202, CVE-2023-37201, CVE-2023-36884, CVE-2023-36874, CVE-2023-36871, CVE-2023-3600, CVE-2023-35367, CVE-2023-35366, CVE-2022-42898, CVE-2022-41725, CVE-2022-41724, CVE-2022-41723, CVE-2022-41722, CVE-2022-41720, CVE-2022-41717, CVE-2022-41716, CVE-2022-40897, CVE-2022-39348, CVE-2022-37434, CVE-2022-37290, CVE-2022-3729, CVE-2022-33099, CVE-2022-31783, CVE-2022-30115, CVE-2022-28805, CVE-2022-21617, CVE-2022-21608, CVE-2022-21592, CVE-2022-21589, CVE-2022-21166, CVE-2022-21127, CVE-2022-21125, CVE-2022-21123, CVE-2022-2097, CVE-2021-43618, CVE-2021-3618, CVE-2021-3575, CVE-2021-33657, CVE-2021-33621 und CVE-2020-23904.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Windows

Products

Xerox FreeFlow Print Server v2 (cpe:/a:xerox:freeflow_print_server)

Xerox FreeFlow Print Server v7 for Solaris (cpe:/a:xerox:freeflow_print_server)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Xerox Security Bulletin vom 2023-08-09 (10.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Xerox FreeFlow Print Server. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/10/2023 – Initial version

