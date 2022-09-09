Home Technology LINE is too fat to occupy the phone memory and troubled?Online teaching method to help APP lose weight | Community platform | Digital
Now with the variety of application update projects, the memory space of the mobile phone is becoming more and more insufficient, especially the communication software used by many peopleLINEIt can be up to 6G, but some netizens have shared a method recently, which can easily help the app “lose weight”, and let netizens praise “You are the savior of the nation! Thank you for sharing”

A netizen shared on PTT that he was using an iPhone 11. The original app took up 6.83G of memory, but after losing weight, there was only 334MB left. The original PO pointed out that as long as you delete the unwanted chat rooms in Line first, then add them back when you are done, and then use iTunes to make a full backup to avoid emergencies, and then use iMazinge’s management app to extract the Line files. , Change the extracted Line.imazingapp to Line.zip.

Then use “7zip open” to find the folder you want to keep, or delete unnecessary files. The original PO emphasized that “be patient, folders starting with C are group chats, and those starting with U are personal chat rooms.” After processing, change Line.zip back to Line.imazingapp, and finally use iMazing’s management app to throw Line.imazingapp back on the phone, and you’re done. The original PO specially reminded that “select “Don’t restore backup” when the restore backup is displayed on the iPhone”.

Seven steps in a hurry:1. Delete unnecessary chat rooms 2. Complete backup with iTunes 3. Extract Line files from iMazinge’s management app 4. Use “7zip open” to find the folder you want to keep 5. Line.zip and change back to Line .imazingapp6. Throw the Line.imazingapp back to your phone with iMazing’s management app

After reading it, netizens praised “Too strong! Thank you for sharing”, “Thank you for sharing”, “My LINE is fat to 25G, I tried backing up the chat history before, and then went inside and pressed Uninstall, now it has become 2G”, “Push Details! I’ve been doing it for a long time before”, “LINE is really fat and fast, especially when the group is uploading videos and photos every day, I have to reduce it again when I switch phones, and then I will try your method”, “You are ethnic Savior! Thanks for sharing”.

Nowadays, with the variety of application update items, the memory space of the mobile phone is becoming more and more insufficient, especially the communication software LINE used by many people can reach up to 6G. Netizens praised “You are the savior of the nation! Thanks for sharing”

