I’m 36, a job I love, a mortgage on my back and a three-year cohabitation with a man I love in a way I didn’t think possible. I have never been so happy, but there is a problem: he told me from the beginning that he does not want children. What if in a while I understand that I have missed the opportunity to meet a potential father of my children in the last few years that I have left to carry out a peaceful pregnancy? –Lily

Life is made up of choices. He made it to him and now it’s your turn. You are at a crossroads: on the one hand there is a phase of life that is making you feel intense happiness, never experienced before, and on the other hand there is a possible end of your relationship, the possible encounter with another ideal man, a possible peaceful pregnancy, a possible child and a possible even greater happiness. On the one hand, in short, there is the reality of things and on the other a series of things that perhaps could happen. Or maybe not. The variables of life are too many and too unpredictable to be able to plan them precisely and sometimes we have to be ready to welcome an unexpected happiness that does not resemble what we had imagined. For now I advise you to fully experience your magical moment, to enjoy it to the last drop. But by listening to your deepest needs: if the desire to have a child were to become strong enough to strangle this happiness, then it will be clearer what choice to make. In the meantime, though, don’t let a long string of maybe ruin your gorgeous here and now.

