Mou after Ludogorets: “Liar result. Everything goes against it”

Mou after Ludogorets: “Liar result. Everything goes against it”

Here are the words of the Giallorossi coach after the defeat in Bulgaria: “We didn’t have a fantastic match, but we could at least not lose.” At the end of the interview, the Portuguese also dedicated a thought to Queen Elizabeth

Two defeats in five days for José Mourinho’s Roma, two away matches to be filed quickly even if the Giallorossi coach, this time, is less tense than in the evening in Udine: “This knockout against Ludogorets is a lying result, we did not a fantastic match, but if we couldn’t win we could at least not lose. It seems that in the last few days everything has been going against us, but thank goodness there are five more games in the group. ”

Mou’s thoughts are already turned to next week against Helsinki at the Olimpico: “Winning the first is always important, but let’s go ahead, next week at home we want to score three points”.

Roma, which seemed like an impassable bunker, have conceded 6 goals in 2 games, but Mourinho does not want to talk only about defense: “I don’t like talking only about the defensive department, it’s the whole team that attacks or defends. The second goal is a consequence of emotion because we wanted to continue playing with risk to win. “

THE MEMORY

Before returning to Italy, Mourinho wanted to remember Queen Elizabeth in this way: “I am so sorry for her disappearance, I am a foreigner in England which is now my home and my family. She is a figure we all respect, an incredible lady, only respect for her “.

September 8, 2022 (change September 9, 2022 | 00:12)

