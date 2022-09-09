Home Sports Foreign media: Brighton boss Porter has verbally agreed to coach Chelsea
Foreign media: Brighton boss Porter has verbally agreed to coach Chelsea

2022-09-09 10:10:52Source: Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, London, September 8. According to several foreign media reports, the Premier League Chelsea Club has reached a verbal agreement with the current head coach of Brighton Club, Graham Porter, and Porter will be the new Chelsea coach.

Chelsea’s “potential” new coach Porter currently leads Brighton to 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in the Premier League, temporarily ranking fourth in the standings. The 47-year-old England manager was named head coach by Brighton in May 2019 and has led the team to 15th, 16th and ninth places in the league in his three seasons in charge. Porter also managed Swansea before joining Brighton.

On the 7th, Chelsea officially announced that they had parted ways with former coach Tuchel.

Tuchel has led Chelsea to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. The dismissal came a day after Chelsea lost 1-0 to Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb in their first match of the Champions League group stage of the new season.

In the Premier League, Chelsea currently ranks sixth with 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses with 10 points. Arsenal and Tottenham, who are in London with Chelsea, are ranked first and third respectively.

