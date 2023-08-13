First transgender man to the council of Colombia

Andrés Felipe Gómez Bustamante is the first transgender man to assume a popularly elected position in Colombia, after an unexpected resignation that occurred in the final stretch of this administrative period.

This event occurred on August 10, 2023 in the municipality of Argelia, Valle del Cauca, where Gómez Bustamante took office as the new councilor for the Conservative Party for the remainder of the administration of Mayor Gildardo Restrepo.

In Argelia, a municipality of 5,177 inhabitants, the new councilor is known as Pipe, he is part of the Volunteer Fire Department, works in different jobs as an independent worker and is a technologist in management of agricultural companies.

His vocation for community service comes from his experience as a scout and his passion for helping others. “My aspiration is to support the Algerian Firefighters, because it is the only relief agency that the municipality has and there is an abandonment,” he confirmed.

Mauricio Garcés, recognized spokesman and defender of the rights of the Lgbti population of the Valley, highlighted this possession and its significance for the diverse community, since he is proud to be part of this team that is seen for the first time in Colombia.

