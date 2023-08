The agreement between Happy Casa Brindisi and winger JP Macura could be canceled due to economic reasons, according to Matteo Carniglia of Sportando.

Macura comes from two years with Derthona (13 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.2 SPG last season).

Probably skip the passage of JP Macura in Brindisi. No economic agreement found. — Matteo Carniglia (@mcarniglia20) August 12, 2023

