Cristiano Ronaldo won the Arab Champions Cup with Al Nasr | Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo played perhaps the best match since he arrived at Al Nasr and brought the club the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo he won his first trophy in Saudi Arabia as he and Al Nasr beat Al Hilal (2:1) in the final of a minor competition called Arab Champions Cup. It is a competition that, with several interruptions, has been held since 1981 and in which clubs from the countries of the Arab world participate. 37 teams from 22 associations played in the tournament, and in the end Ronaldo led Al Nasr to the first trophy in history!

First, Al Hilal took the lead with a goal by Mikael in the 51st minute, and Cristiano Ronaldo equalized the score in the 74th. And that while his team had ten men on the field, since just three minutes earlier Al Amri received a straight red card. The class that Ronaldo possesses comes to light sometimes and in situations like this, when it is necessary to play beyond your capabilities.

Extra time was then played, and Ronaldo scored again – this time in the 98th minute for Al Nasr’s victory. Meanwhile, we saw a big storm around the pitch as two Al Nasr players were sent off despite not being on the pitch. On the other hand, Serbian footballer Sergej Milinković-Savic missed the chance to win the first trophy with Al Hilal, and spent the entire match in the game, but unfortunately without any influence on the result.

