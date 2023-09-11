MINIMALIST and MODERN Apartment | Open House with Lucas Lage

Photos: EstudiONY18 / Disclosure

Just imagine being able to bring together all your dreams as an architect inside your apartment, bringing together furniture that is your object of consumption and works of art that give voice to your personality. This was the focus of the project that architect Lucas Lage created to call home.

With 300m2, the main material used is technocement, a simple and easy-to-maintain material that is spread over the entire floor, ceiling and walls of the house. Despite its modern and minimalist atmosphere, the architect shows his Minas Gerais identity by rescuing the city’s vibrant colors in the corridor that gives access to the intimate area and by preserving the original peroba flooring in the rooms, in a harmony between the new and the old.

Other details also draw attention, such as the bathtub located in the room, the slightly inclined table, the paintings made exclusively by the artist RAG spread throughout the house and also the various pieces signed by the apartment. Synthesis of modernity and extremely minimalist, it’s worth attending this Open House and getting good tips on architecture and decoration!

Valentine’s House: How did the project come about?

Lucas Lage: It is a renovation of the entire area in an old property, to meet all the wishes of the new resident, after the internal distribution the place gained freely integrated areas, including more modernity and comfort.”

Valentine’s House: And what was the starting point for creating his concept?

Lucas Lage: The effect of neutral and uniform colors, each piece of furniture talking to the rest of the decoration, the indirect lighting and even the desire of the UP armchair, contributed to the design of the project.

