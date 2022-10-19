Home Entertainment “Miss Sherlock Holmes 2” released a clip, the little girl continues to detect the adventure | Miss Sherlock_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
"Miss Sherlock Holmes 2" released a clip, the little girl continues to detect the adventure

"Miss Sherlock Holmes 2" released a clip, the little girl continues to detect the adventure
“Miss Holmes 2”

Sina entertainment news Beijing time on October 19th news, according to foreign media reports, Netflix’s popular suspense adventure comedy sequel “Miss Holmes 2” released a clip, in order to find the murderer and save a girl’s life, Enola was taught by Tewkesbury. dance to tune.

The film went live on November 4, and the Sherlock Holmes little sister continues her detective adventures. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Workman, Adil Akhtar , Sharon Duncan-Brewster and other new additions, director Harry Bradbeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne also return.

Launching in 2020, Miss Sherlock Holmes focuses on Enola, Sherlock Holmes’ sister, who embarks on a thrilling adventure in London following the disappearance of her mother, and is paired with a runaway lord as she tries to solve a problem that threatens the entire world. Country puzzle.

